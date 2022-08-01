Piedmont Technical College will have two in-person summer commencement exercises Thursday.
An 11 a.m. ceremony will recognize graduates from the Arts/Sciences and Business, Public Service, Engineering & Industrial Technology, Information Technology and Commercial Art divisions. The 3 p.m. ceremony will recognize graduates from the Health Care Division.
Both will take place in the James Medford Family Event Center on the Lex Walters Campus in Greenwood.
Dr. Matthew Logan, president and chief executive officer of Self Regional Hospital, will deliver the public leader keynote address.
Logan received his undergraduate degree from Clemson University, his medical degree from the University of South Carolina School of Medicine and completed his residency in emergency medicine from Prisma Health Richland Hospital. Before being named CEO last year, Logan served the hospital as vice president of medical affairs and chief medical officer. He has played a pivotal public health leadership role during the coronavirus pandemic, advocating for the use of face coverings and vaccination.
The student speaker for the 11 a.m. ceremony will be Tyler Billie of Batesburg. Billie is graduating with an associate degree in general technology with a concentration in digital rendering from PTC’s Commercial Art Program. The student speaker for the 3 p.m. ceremony will be Ebony Ellis of Newberry. Ellis is graduating with a practical nursing diploma and plans to apply to the college’s transition nursing program next spring.
As in the past, PTC is taking security measures for all graduation ceremonies. Guests are encouraged to leave unnecessary items in vehicles. Umbrellas and balloons will not be allowed into the event. Only clear plastic bags will be permitted inside.
This is a ticketed event. Each ticketholder, including children, will be entitled to one seat only. Emerald City Brass will provide musical entertainment.