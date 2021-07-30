Piedmont Technical College will host two in-person summer graduations on Thursday.
At 3 p.m. will be a ceremony for Health Care graduates, while a ceremony for Arts & Sciences, Business/Information Technology/Commercial Art/Public Service and Engineering/Industrial Technology graduates will be at 7 p.m.
Both commencements will take place in the James Medford Family Event Center on PTC’s Lex Walters Campus-Greenwood.
The student speaker for the 3 p.m. ceremony will be Jessica McCurry, a surgical technology major from Abbeville. Student speakers for the 7 p.m. ceremony will be Ariana Cruz, an early care and education major from Ninety Six, and Tasha Lancaster, an administrative office technology major from Abbeville.
PTC has increased security measures for all graduation ceremonies. Guests are encouraged to leave unnecessary items in vehicles. Umbrellas and balloons will not be allowed into the event.
Any bags carried into the Medford Center must be made of clear plastic.
This is a ticketed event. Each ticket holder, including children, will be entitled to one seat only. The Emerald City Brass will provide music.