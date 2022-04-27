On May 5, Piedmont Technical College will have two in-person spring commencements: an 11 a.m. ceremony to honor health care, engineering and industrial graduates, and a 3 p.m. ceremony for graduates from the Arts/Sciences and Business, Public Service, Information Technology and Commercial Art divisions. Both commencements will take place in the James Medford Family Event Center at Piedmont Tech’s Lex Walters Campus-Greenwood.
John Paguntalan will be the community speaker. Paguntalan graduated with an associate degree in nursing from Piedmont Tech and has since received a bachelor’s in nursing from Lander University, master’s in nursing from Clemson University and a doctorate in nursing from the Medical University of South Carolina. Paguntalan, a 2008 recipient of the SC Palmetto Gold, works at Advanced Cardiology Associates at Self Regional Healthcare.
The student speaker for the 11 a.m. ceremony will be Quenton Garrett, a mechanical engineering technology major from Greenwood. The student speaker for the 3 p.m. ceremony will be Ashley Smith, a dual-enrolled, associate in arts major from McCormick.
Guests are encouraged to leave unnecessary items in vehicles. Umbrellas and balloons will not be allowed into the event. Any bags carried into the Medford Center must be made of clear plastic.
This is a ticketed event. Each individual ticketholder, including children, will be entitled to one seat only.
The Emerald City Brass will provide musical entertainment.