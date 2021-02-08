Piedmont Technical College is partnering with SC Works/Upper Savannah Region and the Laurens County Development Corp. to host a drive-thru job fair from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Center for Advanced Manufacturing in Laurens.
Participating companies Fukoku, Milliken, International Paper, Walmart and Fibertex are seeking to fill positions that include shift production workers, shift supervisors, process technicians, machine operators, forklift drivers, maintenance technicians, electricians, receiving unloaders, order fillers and more.
Wearing a mask is required. Bring at least five copies of your resume.