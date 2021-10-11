Piedmont Technical College and SC Works/Upper Savannah will host a job fair from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 20 at the Medford Family Event Center in Greenwood. Among more than 50 employers at this event will be Impresa Building Systems of Greenwood SC LLC, which just last month announced plans to establish a manufacturing facility in Greenwood County.
Other employers scheduled to recruit at the job fair include PTC, Abbeville County 911, Alupress, Colgate Palmolive, Eaton, Enviva, GLEAMNS, Greenwood Mills, Greenwood County School District 50, Lonza, Prysmian Group, Samsung, the state Highway Patrol and Wesley Commons
“The companies at this event have jobs to fill right away,” said Billy Morgan, deputy workforce development director for the Upper Savannah Council of Governments. “They are earnestly investing in new talent, and some organizations may be offering signing bonuses.”
Officials advise attendees to bring plenty of resumes and to dress as if they were going to a job interview.