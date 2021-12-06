ABOVE: Meet Jean! This sweet Plott Hound mix is about 5-years-old, and she is one truly sophisticated pup. She is well-mannered with a calm, even temperament, and she walks well on the leash. Her favorite activities include snuggling, giving kisses and enjoying some nice belly rubs. Of course, Jean is also housebroken, and she does not jump or bark at guests. She knows sit, lie down, stay, wait, and is currently working on shake. Jean is crate trained; however, her one request is she’s allowed to sleep in the bed with you at night. This spectacular girl is very easy to train and is eager to please, and she would love to find her forever home in time for the holidays! BELOW: Derby is a handsome, 7-month-old tabby who is looking for a place he can call his forever home. He was surrendered to the shelter along with several other cats, and, at first, he was a little scared. After some TLC, he is now more comfortable, and his true personality is beginning to shine. Derby is affectionate and has a bit of a goofy side to him, but like many other kitties, he prefers to have some time to himself. He gets along with other cats. The adoption fees are generously sponsored by The Smith Family for these featured pets through Dec. 11. For your and our employees’ safety, call 864-223-2498 to schedule an appointment for a visit to meet these and other available pets.