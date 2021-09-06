This handsome, fun-loving fellow has charmed his way into the hearts of everyone he’s met. Keeper is an 8-month-old, brown and white Pit Bull Terrier mix, with a heart of gold and a sweet smile that’s always on his face. The only thing he desires is to find a family that will return the affection he so readily gives. He loves everyone he meets — young and old, two or four-legged — and has enough energy to keep your kids or other dogs busy. One of Keeper’s favorite pastimes is digging (don’t expect to win any “best front yard” awards with this pup), but his most joyful pursuit is simply being next to you. Schedule an appointment to meet this loveable guy and let him prove to you that he’s truly a keeper! Two-year-old Jewl is a dazzling feline beauty queen, and she’s hoping her next family will treat her as such. Jewl was adopted from the shelter a couple of years ago but was recently turned in again as a “stray,” having been thrown out at some point to fend for herself. Her time spent outside took its toll on her body – she was dirty, underweight, and missing most of her hair – but her sweet disposition remained unfazed. Jewl is affectionate and quite the talker, always up for receiving attention and happily conversing with you about her day. She is a connoisseur of all things soft, but she also has an adventurous side too. Open your heart and home to this beautiful girl and give her the family she truly deserves. The adoption fees are free for these featured pets through Saturday.
