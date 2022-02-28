This rust-tinted American Staffordshire Terrier will melt your heart with his hazel brown eyes. Twister is not only man’s best friend, he also enjoys the fellowship of his other pooch pals. And, as with all dogs, being showered with attention and affection simply sends him to doggie nirvana. Taking walks, running around the yard, and chasing the bouncing ball are some of his favorite outdoor pastimes. Adopt Twister and this charming and lovable dog will enrich your life and home. A car stopped on the road and an emaciated young dog was set out and left to fend for himself. This resilient pup was brought to the shelter where he was provided a special diet to help his body recover from the evident malnutrition. He was named Sonny and his recovery has been swift and successful. He has not only gained weight, he has gained confidence. Whatever happened to land him abandoned on the street, it hasn’t dampened his playfulness and love. He has already learned to sit on command and is being trained in other skills. This boy has his whole life ahead of him. Adopt Sonny and see what fun and adventures you can have together. The adoption fees are free for these featured pets through Saturday. Visit the shelter from noon to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, at 2820 Airport Road in Greenwood to meet these and other available pets.