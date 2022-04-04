Pets of the Week

Who wouldn’t want to be named Bravo? You’d feel appreciated by every call of your name, then could reply with a hearty, “Why, thank you!” This Bravo, a medium-sized, AmStaff Terrier, is very deserving of compliments. He’s perfected the art of people pleasing and that’s because he’s learned he’ll get treats when he does. He’s dog friendly, loves to play, and will sit for food. Being around people is one of his favorite pastimes. You will often find him huddling and cuddling at your feet for some attention. Adopt this handsome, gray-eyed, one-eye-patched pooch now! Who needs two eyes? Suzie doesn’t. The one remaining is very green, almost emerald green. Her long, lucious black and orange Tortoiseshell coat is her trademark. These cats’ unique genetics create their coat’s two main colors, and those two colors are fighting for attention, genetically speaking. It’s true! This fact is used to explain these kitties’ unique personalities, also known as “Tortitude.” In many countries, they are considered good luck. Imagine the fun you’ll have with a one-eyed, good luck charm named “Suzie” living in your home! The adoption fees are free for these featured pets through Saturday. Visit the shelter noon to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday at 2820 Airport Road to meet these and other available pets.