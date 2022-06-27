Pirah is a beautiful tan and black boxer mix that is always down for a good time, especially if it involves a pup cup! This sweet 2-year-old is a lover of all things food and will be your best friend for a spoonful of peanut butter. When she came to the shelter, she wasn’t feeling her best, but she bounced back faster than her favorite tennis ball. Like many of us here, Pirah loves her four-legged friends and would make a great addition to your family. Pirah will be your favorite companion to take on your late-night snack runs, but she may require a few of your fries in exchange. Princess is precisely what her name implies. She’s a royal 2-year-old with a long, lavish coat of white and gray fur. She is very low maintenance and prefers to keep herself and her castle prim and proper. She enjoys receiving the royal treatment and having her coat brushed while enjoying her favorite snack. Princess can be timid at first, but with lots of love she will soon gain your trust. Due to her royal background, she likes a low-traffic household, but Princess loves meeting her subjects, no matter their age. If you think your castle would be up to Princesses standards, stop by today to meet your majesty. The adoption fees are free for these featured pets through July 2. Visit the shelter at 2820 Airport Road, Greenwood, Tuesday through Saturday, from noon-5 p.m. to meet these and other available pets.