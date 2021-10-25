Pippin is a handsome 2-year-old Pit Bull Terrier mix who is looking for his forever home. He was picked up by Animal Control after his owner was hospitalized, and unfortunately, no one ever came back for him. Two months later, Pippin is still patiently waiting at the shelter. He is a sweet, good-natured pup with a ton of energy who longs for activity and human companionship. In a perfect life, he envisions long walks, plenty of outdoor adventures, a canine playmate, and lots of one-on-one time with his devoted family. Pippin is striking with his brindle coat and soft white markings, and he has the most adorable ears that extend like wings. Meet this sweet pup, and you’ll immediately know he’s your new best friend. Timid little Penelope is dreaming of the day she can get out of the shelter and find herself in a warm, loving home. Penelope was surrendered along with Cooper (last week’s pet of the week) and several other cats, and she’s had a hard time adjusting. Though shy, Penelope will let you pet her and pick her up, and once comfortable, she’s sure to be a wonderfully loving house kitty. Penelope is a 5-month-old kitty with soft, medium-length white fur mixed with splashes of black. She gets along with other cats, and she would welcome having a feline friend to show her around and help her feel safe in her new home. With a loving and patient family by her side, this girl is sure to shine in no time. The adoption fees are generously sponsored by The Harbages for these featured pets through Oct. 30. For your and our employees’ safety, call 864-223-2498 to schedule an appointment for a visit to meet these and other available pets.
2021 IJ College Pickoff
Index-Journal 2021 College Football Pickoff
Make your weekly picks for local prizes!
2021-2022 District Calendars/Parent Guides are here!
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Greenwood man faces attempted murder charge
- Greenwood masseuse faces another charge
- Transit service kicks off today in Abbeville
- Meg Kinnard champions self-advocacy, self-exams
- Rumors of Greenwood-Emerald high schools merger quashed again
- Indigenous Underground: McCier opens restaurant during pandemic, realizes dream
- Officer loses job over wreck
- Lomax perfects pick-6s: Abbeville DB approaching national record
- Greenwood County School District 50 unveils new logo, vision statement
- Greenwood man faces attempted murder charges