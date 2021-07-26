Pets of the Week

With energy to spare, 1-year-old Rodney is all about fun, fun, fun, and not particularly well-suited for a couch potato lifestyle. This handsome Retriever mix is loyal, loveable, happy and friendly to all he meets, including other friendly pooches. He is truly “man’s best friend,” and is at his happiest when engaged in family activities. He would enjoy running, hiking or playing fetch for hours on end. Rodney is heartworm positive, so he’s unfortunately had to put his playful antics on hold while he undergoes treatment, but he’ll soon be ready for more adventures with a new family. He is a breeze to train, and as long as you are prepared to live with puppy-like behavior for a while, he will bring absolute joy and adventure to your life. Callie means “beautiful” in Greek. It is a very fitting name for this gorgeous feline, for her stunning calico coat and large green eyes are truly captivating. She has been at the shelter once before, and she’s hoping that her next family will truly be the one she can call her forever home. At eight years old, Callie is calm and reserved, and she’s looking for a quiet home where she can lie around and do her own thing. She is declawed, so she will need to be an indoor cat only. She doesn’t mind the company of other cats as long as they aren’t too overly hyper and can match her serene demeanor. Callie can be shy and she’s not a big fan of change, but with the help of a patient and loving family, her personality is sure to shine through in no time. Don’t wait. Visit Callie at PetSmart today. The adoption fees are generously sponsored by Parkers Home Furnishings for these featured pets through Saturday.
