Pets of the Week

This gentle, not-so-giant pooch is Robbie. He is a kiss-giving, snuggles-begging, treat-loving Terrier mix. He’s a little shy at first, but that won’t stop him from climbing into your lap for a few good kisses. Toys aren’t much of an interest to Robbie; his true motivator is yummy treats. He’s not picky on the brand, but he’s truly happiest when he has a bone to chew on and a human companion at his side. Robbie was recently treated for heartworms and he’s needing a little extra rest right now, so a calm home would be his ideal hang-out spot. He does great on his leash and makes friends everywhere he goes, both two-legged and four-legged. We know this sweet smile and bright yellow eyes will melt your heart, so stop by and meet him today. “Be calm, cool, and collected” is Mushu’s life motto. When she’s not lounging across the couch, this beautiful black cat with brown undertones may be found striking a pose. Her green eyes and black coat are her stand out features and she’s received calls from Vogue about a modeling contract. Her gorgeous medium-length coat is cashmere-soft and she doesn’t mind you giving it a few strokes to keep it lush. If you can support her future modeling career, we think you would be the purr-fect fit for her! Adoption fees are free for these featured pets through Saturday. Visit the shelter from noon to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, at 2820 Airport Road in Greenwood to meet these and other available pets.