This beautiful black and white American Pit Bull mix has had quite a few setbacks in her short life. Diamond was found alone and brought to the shelter with large patches of fur missing from her body. It was clear that she had been homeless for a while and hadn’t had someone care for her in quite a while. With a little bit of medication and a whole lot of love, she is now completely healthy and ready to find her forever home. Bright-eyed and bouncy, this energetic 1-year-old loves playing, running, romping, or basically any activity that keeps her amused. A home that has another canine companion to keep her entertained and a yard for her to run in would be ideal. If you’re looking for a friendly dog who loves to play, then Diamond is the perfect pooch for you! Delilah is a 2-year-old, dark beauty who is looking for a new family that will be hers forever. Brought to the animal shelter for circumstances beyond her control, she was at first scared and nervous by the sudden change in her lifestyle. After some TLC, she is now more comfortable, and her true personality is beginning to shine through. Delilah is very sweet, with a calm, affectionate demeanor, but like many other kitties, she prefers to have some time to herself, so she hopes her new family will provide her with a little hideaway bed that will allow her to snuggle in her own private space. She has lived with other cats for the majority of her life, so introducing her to new kitty roommates should be a breeze. It may take some time for her to adjust to her new home, but with a loving and patient family, she is sure to be a wonderful family pet. The adoption fees are generously sponsored by Parkers Home Furnishings for these featured pets through July 24. For your and our employees’ safety, call 864-223-2498 to schedule an appointment for a visit to meet these and other available pets.
