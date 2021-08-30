Once a stray pup found on the side of the road, Mighty is a happy, charming goofball looking for his forever family. This little Pittie mix is simply adorable, with cute white toes that look like they’ve been dipped in paint and big, round puppy dog eyes that are hard to resist. At just over a year old, Mighty is still full of puppy exuberance with plenty of energy to spare. In fact, one of his favorite things to do is run around the yard with his canine pals, playing with toys for a little while, then abandoning them to enjoy a roll in the grass. Mighty is a sweet, cheerful guy who simply wants a family that will give him the love and attention he craves. Found as a stray but already neutered, Sweetie is a snow-white mystery man with dashing good looks. With one green eye, one blue eye, and a long, silky soft coat of white fur, he could be voted as “The Most Handsome Cat in the World”, and he knows it too. He is 6 years old, and as far as he’s concerned, he’s old enough to know exactly what he wants, and he isn’t afraid to let you know it. He likes attention, but like many of his feline cousins, he insists upon being the one who decides when and how much. A quiet home that doesn’t have any rambunctious children or pesky animal siblings would be ideal for a diva like Sweetie. If you’re willing to get along with this high-maintenance man, he’s sure to be your companion for life. The adoption fees are generously sponsored by Don Ciosek and Bobbie Fulton for these featured pets through Saturday.
