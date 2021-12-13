Grogu is just as cute and sweet as the beloved Star Wars character in which he’s named. This 5-month-old Pit mix has a sunny disposition and loads of energy, and all he wants is someone who will love his goofy self. Because he’s young and spirited, he needs a place where he can run, chase tennis balls, chew on bones, and enjoy the freedom to burn off his puppyish exuberance. Grogu is housebroken, kennel trained and gets along with other pups and people of all ages. He is sure to melt your heart, especially when he smooths in for a quick snuggle and a few kisses. Visit this super sweet pup and give him a home just in time for the holidays. Dipper has grown by leaps and bounds since he arrived at the shelter as a scared little kitten. He was surrendered to the shelter, sick and under socialized, along with six other feline housemates. After spending some time in a foster home, this 4-month-old tuxedo kitty is ready to start the next chapter in his story with a caring forever family. Dipper is now a typical, carefree kitten who loves to play and explore, happily dashing about the room and playing with anything he can get his paws on. He always makes time for snuggling, though, and he will curl up in your lap for a quick cat nap after a long day of play. Dipper gets along with other cats and wouldn’t mind having a feline companion to play with and help him feel more at home. Adopt Dipper today! The adoption fees are sponsored by The Smith Family for these featured pets through Saturday. For your and our employees’ safety, call 864-223-2498 to schedule an appointment for a visit to meet these and other available pets