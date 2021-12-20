What would make your winter holidays even more special? How about adding a little bit of Holly to your life? Holly is chock full of personality and cheer — a sweet, three-year-old Terrier mix with a big heart and an even bigger smile. Holly is a known escape artist, so a secure yard and ample amounts of activity are a must to keep this girl contained. She’d be thrilled to go hiking or jogging regularly or at least have a furry friend or two to play with. She loves meeting new people, and nothing makes her happier than one-on-one attention from her favorite humans. If you think Holly would make the perfect addition to your family, come by to meet her today. Gatsby can best be described as a spitfire of a kitty who loves room to roam where he can express his inner wild child. This rough and tumble two-year-old is no longer a bouncy kitten, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t like to play. At times, he’s content to just sit in his favorite spot and accept an ear scratch or head pat; but other times, he’s full of spunk and will run around your house chasing a toy or batting at a passing hand or foot. Because he often likes to play rough, Gatsby is best suited for homes without small children. Fall in love with this exuberant boy today! The adoption fees are generously sponsored by The Smith Family for these featured pets through Dec. 24. For your and our employees’ safety, call 864-223-2498 to schedule an appointment for a visit to meet these and other available pets.