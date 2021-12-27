Are you looking for the perfect pooch to complete your family? Meet Rocky! How this pup wound up as an injured stray is a mystery, and why he’s been at the shelter for seven months is an even bigger mystery. Rocky has wonderful house manners — he listens well, never potties inside, and he gets along great with people of all ages. He also knows tricks and does well on car rides. Rocky does have one flaw — he doesn’t like cats and he is a bit picky about his dog friends. This 3-year-old, 80-pound Pit mix needs a large, fenced-in yard where he can have freedom to run and play, and he expects to receive ALL of your attention. Give Rocky a home this holiday season! Mimi is a pretty girl, and honestly, a pretty big girl. She’s a 2-year-old kitty whose love of food is obvious, but she’s doing her best to slim down so she can be a more active member of the family she’s hoping to find. Mimi is a quiet girl, a little bashful at first, but quick to warm up to those she meets, showing off her affectionate nature by rubbing her head under your chin and settling in for cuddles. She prefers a somewhat peaceful environment rather than a rambunctious one. That being said, when she’s in the mood, she’s more than happy to show off her playful side. She’d also enjoy having a kitty friend who helps her feel comfortable in her new home and who keeps her company. Adopt this beauty today. The adoption fees are sponsored by The Smith Family for these featured pets through Friday. For your and our employees’ safety, call 864-223-2498 to schedule an appointment for a visit to meet these and other available pets.