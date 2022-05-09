Want an active dog who is entertaining and will keep things lively? Buster is ready to move in with you! This brown brindle and white, 3-year-old (or so) Terrier is dog friendly and his life’s joy is to play with anyone and everyone. He loves to run and dance in his fenced-in yard in a “look what I can do!” Stewart kind of way. Treats are a fantastic motivation to get his attention and channel his energy into fun and productive ways, like playing fetch or rope tug o’ war. Heads up, he’s a kisser. If you like wet, sloppy dog kisses, Buster will happily oblige. Oh, the stories Frankie has to tell. This adult, black and white tuxedo cat’s face draws instant attention. One of his yellow-green eyes droops off-center, which probably was a condition he had at birth. His vision isn’t affected, though. He gets around just fine and makes direct eye contact — his one to your two. His jaw seems to have been recently broken which is why it droops to one side. Until his jaw heals, he is on a wet food diet only. All-in-all, Frankie’s asymmetrical looks make him uniquely and perfectly handsome. Other notable mentions: Frankie keeps his cat condo quite tidy, something not all boy cats do, and what he enjoys most is love, attention, and cuddles. Adopt this family-friendly cat today and give him the nice, calm life he deserves. The adoption fees are free for these featured pets through Saturday. Visit the shelter from noon to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, at 2820 Airport Road to meet these and other available pets.