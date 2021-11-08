This handsome, fun-loving fellow has charmed his way into the hearts of everyone he’s met. Keeper is a 10-month-old, brown and white Pit Bull Terrier mix, with a heart of gold and a sweet smile that’s always on his face. This young pup has enough energy to keep your kids or other dogs busy, so long as they enjoy zooming through the yard, playing with toys, and going on adventures! One of Keeper’s favorite pastimes is digging (don’t expect to win any “best front yard” awards with this pup), but his most joyful pursuit is simply being next to you. The only thing he desires is to find a family that will return the affection he so readily gives. Schedule an appointment to meet this loveable guy and let him prove to you that he’s truly a keeper! Sassy is looking forward to being that special feline companion to someone who recognizes how truly special she is. She was heavily pregnant when her owner surrendered her, giving birth to seven kittens a few days later and then adopting two more orphaned kittens the next day. Taking care of nine children would be a challenge for any parent, but Sassy proved to be an exceptional mother and raised them with the utmost care. Now that all of her kittens are weaned, she is looking for a quiet home where she can finally relax and enjoy being pampered. Sassy is two years old and beyond that wild kitten stage, and she’s just as content with being petted and adored as she is with doing her own thing. Come meet this one of a kind feline today! The adoption fees are sponsored by The Smith Family for these featured pets through Nov. 13. For your and our employees’ safety, call 864-223-2498 to schedule an appointment for a visit to meet these and other available pets.
2021 IJ College Pickoff
Index-Journal 2021 College Football Pickoff
Make your weekly picks for local prizes!
2021-2022 District Calendars/Parent Guides are here!
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Two Greenwood men face drug charges
- Ware Shoals man faces drug charges
- Report: Police find pills, marijuana following chase
- Chris Trainor: That one was for the TBS kids
- Greenwood High student receives every point possible on AP exam
- Early morning fire destroys Greenwood County house
- Calhoun Falls gets new mayor
- Unofficial results in for Abbeville County races
- Abbeville's Prysmian to expand
- Greenwood woman faces pointing and presenting charge