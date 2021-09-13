One-year-old Johnny and his brother, Jimmy (whom we featured a few weeks ago), were both lost dogs found by Animal Control. Johnny appears to be a Hound mix, but his brother more closely resembles a Mountain Cur. In his brother’s post, we said Johnny had already been adopted, but he was returned for being too active. Despite his young age, this sweet boy is truly a wonderful dog. His beautiful copper coat and infectious smile make him stand out, and while he has some puppy energy, he’s smart, motivated and is easily trainable. Johnny loves people and pooches alike, and since his brother Jimmy has already been adopted, having another canine sibling that he can play with would be the icing on the cake! Johnny is ready for a second chance and is hoping his forever family will sweep him off of his paws soon. Areiel is destined to make some very lucky family extremely happy for many years to come. This five-month-old tuxedo kitty is nothing short of adorable, and her loving personality just adds to the picture of perfection. She is still young and energetic, but she seems to like spending her time snuggling, giving head butts, and begging for attention much more than chasing around toys. Areiel has grown up with a number of siblings, all of whom have found forever homes, so she is quite used to sharing her space with other felines. Areiel truly is an all-around wonderful cat. The only thing she’s missing is her forever family.
2021 IJ College Pickoff
Index-Journal 2021 College Football Pickoff
Make your weekly picks for local prizes!
2021-2022 District Calendars/Parent Guides are here!
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Greenwood woman faces assault charge
- Wrecks shut down SC 72 near Lake Greenwood
- Person airlifted to hospital after boat wreck
- Police: Woman shot in bed by gunfire outside house
- Ninety Six police seek missing 16-year-old girl
- Greenwood man faces strong-arm robbery charge
- Greenwood police continue to investigate fatal shooting of Dixie Derrick
- Man wanted in connection with slaying arrested in Greenwood
- Ninety Six man dies in single-vehicle wreck
- Law firm: Attorney whose wife, son were killed took money