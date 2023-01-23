This simple lady is looking for a simple life. Dixie is a 2-year-old terrier mix that lives an uncomplicated life. She enjoys taking it easy in her current foster home and exploring the farm. When she’s not enjoying the fresh air, Dixie will hang out inside with you with no problems at all. She makes friends with every animal she meets, including her cat and horse foster siblings. Stop and smell the roses is this easy-going girl’s motto. She’s hoping to find a family that enjoys the small moments and celebrates the big. Dixie will be waiting for you to celebrate with her! Full of cheese — we mean spunk! Quesadilla is a 3-year-old black velvet gentleman on the hunt for a safe place to call home. It’s his bright green eyes that draw you in, but it’s his spunky personality that keeps you. Quesadilla is very much a cat, with a sassy attitude to prove it. You will know when he wants your attention and when he’s looking for some space to snooze. He doesn’t mind having other four-legged friends by his side as long as he has a bed to call his own. Your home will not be complete without Quesadilla! The adoption fees are free for these featured pets through Jan.28. Visit the shelter at 2820 Airport Road, Greenwood, Tuesday through Saturday from noon- 5 p.m. to meet these and other available pets.