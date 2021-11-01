Biscuits should be given the title “Royal Highness,” because she’s equally as beautiful and sophisticated as she is demanding. This 2-year-old Terrier mix is prim and proper, never pulling on the leash or barking out of turn, and she prefers to relax in the sun rather than overexert herself in the play yard. Biscuits likes to keep her social circle small and will only associate with adults – she’s not fond of rambunctious children, slobbering pooches or pesky cats. The one thing this royal pup is missing is her forever “palace.” She has been at the shelter for 4 months now, and it’s very rude to keep a lady waiting. Give Biscuits everything her heart desires. Adopt her today! Sophie has grown by leaps and bounds since she came in as a feral kitten a few months ago. This four-month-old calico beauty is ready to settle down and share the next chapter in her story with a caring family all her own. Although she does wonderfully in her foster home, she’s still a little timid, and it may take some time for her to settle into new surroundings. Sophie prefers a calm, quiet environment, but she does love other cats, and wouldn’t mind having a feline companion that she can play with and will make her feel more comfortable in her new home. Sophie is a truly special cat with a wealth of love to give her forever family, and she’s ready to go home today and begin her new life with you. The adoption fees are generously sponsored by The Smith Family for these featured pets through Nov. 6. For your and our employees’ safety, call 864-223-2498 to schedule an appointment for a visit to meet these and other available pets.
2021 IJ College Pickoff
Index-Journal 2021 College Football Pickoff
Make your weekly picks for local prizes!
2021-2022 District Calendars/Parent Guides are here!
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Greenwood man, woman face drug charges
- Greenwood police seek inmate who escaped while at hospital
- Greenwood woman faces pointing and presenting charge
- Abbeville family sues funeral home, Index-Journal
- Report: Teen girl tells police man sexually assaulted her
- Police escapee caught by Alabama highway patrol
- Greenwood woman found guilty of burglary in her absence
- Greenwood man faces stalking charge
- Greenwood man faces attempted murder charge
- Report: Man exposes himself to Greenwood police officer