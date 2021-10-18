Pippin is a handsome young Pit Bull Terrier mix who longs for activity and human companionship. He was seized from his home after his owner was hospitalized, and unfortunately, no one ever returned for him. He is a sweet, good-natured pup with a heart of gold and a boatload of energy. In a perfect life, he envisions long walks, plenty of outdoor adventures, a canine playmate, and lots of one-on-one time with his devoted family. Pippin is striking with his brindle coat and soft white markings, and he has the most adorable ears that extend like wings. Meet this sweet, one-year-old pup, and you’ll immediately know he’s your new best friend. Finding yourself in a shelter is a scary experience for any animal, especially for those who have already had a home. Cooper, along with several other cats, was surrendered to the shelter, and he is struggling to adapt. Though shy, Cooper is willing to let you hold and pet him, and once comfortable, he’s sure to be the sweetest boy. He’s a very handsome, 5-month-old kitty with a dark orange tabby coat mixed with splashes of white and a gentle personality that’s overshadowed by his shyness. He is okay with other cats and wouldn’t mind having a feline sibling to keep him company, but all he really wants is a new home where he will feel safe. Welcome Cooper into your home and watch him transform into the happiest kitty on Earth. The adoption fees are generously sponsored by The Harbages for these featured pets through Saturday.
