You’d be hard-pressed to find a sweeter, more spirited pup than Roscoe. This handsome boy is quite the looker, with a striking brindle coat and a perfect smile that’s sure to brighten anyone’s day. Besides his good looks, he’s also smart, athletic, and always eager to please! Roscoe is a boxer/terrier mix and at just over a year old, he still has a lot of life ahead of him to prove how wonderful he truly is. He loves toys and treats and is always excited to make new human and doggy friends. Roscoe is a true delight and is sure to bring happiness to any household lucky enough to claim him. José can best be described as a fun, free spirit who loves to play and explore. He was only a few months old when he was surrendered to the shelter along with his siblings. José and one of his sisters were both sick with an upper respiratory infection, but after a little bit of love and TLC, they are both healthy and as carefree as ever. Five-month-old José still has plenty of kitten energy and loves to climb and dash about, and if he happens to find a toy, that’s when the fun really begins! Don’t worry, though, because he always makes time for snuggles, too. He’s a spunky little guy full of entertaining antics and hijinks, and a whole lot of love. The adoption fees are generously sponsored by Don Ciosek and Bobbie Fulton for these featured pets through Saturday. For your and our employees’ safety, call 864-223-2498 to schedule an appointment for a visit to meet these and other available pets.
