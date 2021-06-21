Jughead is just as head-strong and quirky as the beloved Archie Comics character, but that hasn’t always been the case. Jughead was found, along with his brother (Archie), beaten, skinny, and heartworm positive. Fortunately, both made a full recovery, and now it’s time to find a forever home! This 3-year-old Pit Bull Terrier mix has a smile that will brighten anyone’s day, and he seems to think he’s a canine Casanova, always leaning in for kisses and cuddles whenever the opportunity arises. He gets along with most dogs and has a considerable amount of energy, so he’s looking for a family who will take him on long walks or give him a big yard in which he can run. Come meet goofy, irresistible Jughead today! Don’t get this dark beauty mixed up with last week’s cat of the week; there are in fact two cats named Delilah currently residing at the HSOG. Affectionately referred to as Delilah-two, this sweet girl has had a hard time adjusting to shelter life. She has lived with the same family since she was a little kitten and being faced with all of these changes so suddenly has proven to be very scary for her. Delilah is 2 years old and has lived with other cats for the majority of her life. She is very sweet, with a calm demeanor, but like many other kitties she likes to hide, so she hopes her new family will provide her with a little hideaway bed that will allow her to snuggle in her own private space. It may take some time for her to adjust to her new home, but with a loving and patient family, she is sure to be a wonderful family pet. The adoption fees are generously sponsored by Edgerley Pest Control for these featured pets through June 26. For your and our employees’ safety, call 864-223-2498 to schedule an appointment for a visit to meet these and other available pets.
