Want an active dog who is entertaining and will keep things lively? Buster is ready to move in with you! This 3-year-old (or so) terrier is dog friendly and loves to play with anyone and everyone. He loves to run and “dance” in his fenced-in yard in a “look what I can do!” Stewart kind of way. Treats are a fantastic motivation to get his attention and channel his energy into fun and productive ways, like playing fetch or rope tug of war. Heads up, he’s a kisser. If you like wet, sloppy dog kisses, Buster will happily oblige. This hunk of a man is looking for a place to call his own. Mystic is an 8-year-old gentleman with silky soft gray fur and soulful green eyes. When he’s not listening to his favorite musician on vinyl, he enjoys eating dinner with his companion. He is a steak and potatoes type of man but will not complain about whatever you put on his plate. Whenever you have had a rough day, Mystic will be waiting for you on the couch with your favorite Soap Opera playing. If you are ready to add some sophistication to your home, Mystic is a perfect choice. Adoption fees are free for these featured pets through Saturday. Visit the shelter from noon to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, at 2820 Airport Road, Greenwood to meet these and other available pets.