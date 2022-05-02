This handsome Retriever/Pit Bull mix has a sleek black coat, a playful gleam in his eye, and a wonderfully loving and goofy personality. What’s not to like? Tyson is just over a year old, so he hasn’t completely given up his puppy status. One of his favorite things to do is run around the yard with a canine pal or with a toy in his mouth, so a home with a large yard and a friend to play with is a must. He is always delighted to meet new people and animals, but because of his high energy, he would be best suited in a home without cats or small children. With a little bit of leadership and a lot of love, Tyson is sure to make an excellent companion. So if you have the time and space to give this energetic pup a loving family, meet the delightful Tyson today! Iris, Fig, and Lilly have been deemed “barn cats.” They are siblings who prefer the outdoors and being left to their own devices. Each is friendly in their own way and will readily come when being fed and even let you pet them, although they will need time to adjust to a new home. They would make ideal residents for farms, horse stables, barns, and other suitable locations with outdoor shelter options. They are spayed/neutered, vaccinated, and could be adopted together since they’re family. Barn cat adopters are responsible for providing daily food and water, shelter from the elements, and long-term care. The adoption fees are free for these featured pets through Saturday. Visit the shelter at 2820 Airport Road, Greenwood, Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. to meet these and other available pets.