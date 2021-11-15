Pets of the Week

If you are looking for the best boy, then look no further! Hatchett will not only sweep you off your feet with his dashing good looks, he will also charm you with his eager-to-please personality and goofy antics. Hatchett was hit by a car and brought to the shelter by Animal Control. Both of his legs on his right side had been injured, his right front leg was broken and his right back leg had a torn ACL. Hatchett is still recovering from his torn ACL, but once in a home setting, he should heal more quickly. He knows several basic commands, including sit, paw, lay, rollover, and stay, and he is also housebroken. He loves car rides, does well with children, and would do well with a doggy playmate. Over-exuberant with a full-body tail wag, Hatchett is ready to meet his new family! Nine-year-old Courtney, with her raven-colored pelt, is desperately hoping to find her forever home soon. This sweetheart was surrendered after having spent her entire life in a home, and she is having a hard time coping, refusing to come out of her box even for treats or playtime. Though she finds the shelter to be quite frightening, she never hisses or raises a paw to her caretakers, and she gently leans into your touch when you pet her cheeks. Like many other kitties, Courtney likes to have a place to hide to help her feel safe, so she hopes her new family will provide her with her own private spot while she adjusts to her new home. With a loving and patient family, Courtney is sure to make a wonderful family pet. The Smith family is sponsoring adoption fees for these featured pets through Saturday. For your and our employees’ safety, call 864-223-2498 to schedule an appointment for a visit to meet these and other available pets.
