One-year-old Jimmy and his brother were both lost dogs found by Animal Control. Jimmy appears to be a Mountain Cur mix, but his brother more closely resembles a Redbone Hound. What we do know is that Jimmy is simply a wonderful dog. His brindle coat and infectious smile make him stand out, and he has the perfect amount of energy for easy training and fun playing. Jimmy loves people and pooches alike, and since his brother has already been adopted, having another canine sibling that he can play with would be the icing on the cake! Jimmy is ready for a new home and hoping for the person or family who will come and sweep him off his paws. Petite and lovely, 3-year-old Lacey is as beautiful of a cat as there can be. Her bright yellow eyes and dilute, multi-colored coat of grey, yellow and white are captivating, but her laidback and loving personality will really draw you in. She and her friend Macey (who is believed to be her daughter) were both in a “family way” when they were found and brought to the shelter. Lacey is a nurturer by nature and was a model mother to her litter of 5, and now they, her friend Macey, and even Macey’s kittens have all been adopted. Now spayed and living a single girl’s life, Lacey is hoping to find herself a forever home. She loves people and is always in the mood for some attention, and she even gets along with other cats. Adopt this gorgeous girl and add some extra love to your life. The adoption fees are generously sponsored by Don Ciosek and Bobbie Fulton for these featured pets through Saturday. For your and our employees’ safety, call 864-223-2498 to schedule an appointment for a visit to meet these and other available pets.
