If you’re seeking a big, goofy love bug to complete your family, look no further than Ashcroft. This 10-month-old black and white Terrier/Mixed Breed is always eager to meet new people and hopes that someday soon he’ll meet someone who will fall in love with his goofy self. He’s an active guy who needs an outlet for all of his energy, so a daily walk or a large, fenced-in yard where he can run and play is a necessity. A home without small children would be more suited for his high energy, but another doggie companion or two would be perfect for him. With a little bit of leadership and a lot of love, Ashcroft is sure to make an excellent family pet! Dominique is a former indoor/outdoor cat whose owner passed away, leaving her to fend for herself. This good-looking tuxedo girl is quiet and calm and prefers being in the great outdoors, but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t like the cushy home life and the attention that comes with it. She can be a little bashful at first, but she’s quick to warm up to those who take the time to give her a few good scratches. At 3 years old, Dominique is no longer a rambunctious kitten and would prefer a calmer, laidback home where she could resume her indoor/outdoor lifestyle. Asking for nothing more than a new place to call her own, Dominique will surely add an extra bit of love to your home. The adoption fees are generously sponsored by Don Ciosek and Bobbie Fulton for these featured pets through Saturday.
