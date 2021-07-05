This charming young lady is seeking a loving family who will adore her for exactly what she is: a silly pup with a boatload of energy and a heart of gold. Demi is a black and white Pittie mix with expressive, deep brown eyes and a goofy grin that’s sure to put a smile on your face. She’s just more than a year old, so she’s still bubbling over with puppyish enthusiasm. Demi is quite active, delighting in any opportunity to stretch her long legs in the play yard or chase after toys, which she’d prefer not to have to share with any future furry siblings. Demi is a medium-sized dog with a big personality, and she really needs to have a fenced-in yard so he can get plenty of exercise. See her today and expect to fall in love. How old does a cat need to be before he’s considered a “senior”? For 13-year-old Carlile, age is just a number, and this feline still has many years of love left to give. Carlile was found living outside as a stray, but it’s clear that he had a home at one point in his life because this handsome boy is as sweet as pie. He’ll happily greet you with a raised tail and a gentle mew and he demands to be showered with attention at all times, gingerly tapping you with his paw when he hasn’t had his fill. Carlile is FIV positive, a byproduct of having spent many years outdoors fighting with other cats, so he will need to spend the remainder of his life indoors, which is right where he prefers to be. He also has very few teeth left and as such, he must be fed a diet of canned cat food only. This talkative kitty offers loving companionship and would appreciate a home to spend his retirement years. The adoption fees are generously sponsored by Parker’s Home Furnishings for these featured pets through Saturday.
