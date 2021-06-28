Pets of the Week

Nessie is a lovely lady who longs for human companionship, so if you’re looking for a canine friend with a heart of gold, then Nessie is the pup for you. Nessie is a 6-year-old Retriever mix with a beautiful black coat and one adorable ear that refuses to face forward, but it’s her sweet personality that will truly win you over. Nessie is humble and very eager to please, and nothing makes her happier than spending time with people. She still has a playful side, but this girl would much rather get pets and snuggles than chase after toys. This is one irresistible pup who wants nothing more than to be a part of someone’s family. Lovely is looking forward to being that special feline companion to someone who will love her for the exquisite princess that she is. She was brought to the shelter with her four tiny kittens, and she has turned out to be a fantastic mother. Her kittens are fully weaned and have found homes of their own, so now she is looking for a quiet home where she can finally relax. Lovely is a 1-year-old, sweet young lady with a playful personality and plenty of love to give. She is a tad aloof and needs her own space sometimes, and being held is not her favorite thing, but she will come when called and she loves to be pet and given chin scratches. Once you know her boundaries, she is a great companion that will stay by your side. The adoption fees are generously sponsored by Edgerley Pest Control for these featured pets through Saturday.
+1
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Report: Baby hospitalized after taking fentanyl, parents charged
- Report: Shooter drove up, fired, then left in murder case
- Greenwood man faces cocaine trafficking charge
- State officials investigate fatal stabbing at McCormick Correctional Institution
- Report: Burglar costs Salvation Army thousands in damage
- Fentanyl at heart of Greenwood's spike in overdoses
- Deputies arrest man wanted in weekend murder case
- Troopers make arrest in weekend hit-and-run in Greenwood County
- Report: Resident shoots man sleeping in his house
- Report: Newspaper carrier shot at while on route
2021 Readers' Choice Awards
& the winners are!
See our Special Readers Choice section here
District Calendars
Greenwood School District 50, Abbeville School District and Ninety Six School District 52 Calendars are available here!!! Click to view calendars here.