Because of an outbreak of canine distemper virus within
the shelter, the Humane Society of Greenwood is not
allowing dog adoptions at this time. Cats are not affected
by the virus and HSOG will continue to allow cat adoptions by appointment only.
Nine-year-old Courtney, with her raven-colored pelt, is desperately hoping to find her forever home soon. This sweetheart was surrendered after having spent her entire life in a home, and she is having a hard time coping, refusing to come out of her box even for treats or playtime. Though she finds the shelter to be quite frightening, she never hisses or raises a paw to her caretakers and she gently leans into your touch when you pet her cheeks. Like many other kitties, Courtney likes to have a place to hide to help her feel safe, so she hopes her new family will provide her with her own private spot while she adjusts to her new home. With a loving and patient family, Courtney is sure to make a wonderful family pet.
Her ethereal beauty makes her look like she belongs on the cover of a cat magazine, but this gorgeous feline is no diva. Pepper is a lovely 4-year-old tortoiseshell kitty with a thick coat of soft hair that just begs to be petted and brushed. And she won’t turn down such affections either, happily approaching her people in search of cuddles and attention. She loves to be petted and scratched and will reciprocate affection with her gentle head-butts. Pepper is special in another way as well — she’s a special needs kitty with a mouth condition that caused her to lose most of her teeth. Other cats are welcome to join her social group, but she seems especially fond of her humans. Come meet Pepper today!
The adoption fees are sponsored by The Smith Family for these featured pets through Saturday. For your and our employees’ safety, call 864-223-2498 to schedule an appointment for a visit to meet these and other available pets.