Personal Identity Resource Center to be introduced From staff reports Jun 24, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Uptown Safe Alliance will unveil a new Personal Identity Resource Center (PIRC) from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Monday at the Greenwood Country Library, 600 S. Main St.PIRC will focus on connecting the community to spiritual, mental, legal, medical and financial resources available in the community in support of their personal identity journey.A panel will answer questions and singer Keith Jameson will perform.PIRC has been established in partnership with Leadership Greenwood, Greenwood S.C. Chamber of Commerce and the county library. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 2021-2022 District Calendars 2021-2022 District Calendars/Parent Guides are here! Lakelands Connector Greenwood High School senior gets head start on college Jun 21, 2022 Monies raised for Folds of Honor Jun 21, 2022 PTC campus director ‘couldn’t ask for a better team’ Jun 21, 2022 Classmates celebrate 50th high school reunion Jun 16, 2022 Latest News +7 Bulldogs beat Oil Kings 3-2 to reach Memorial Cup semifinal +25 Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade; states can ban abortion +6 Live updates | Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade Former England great Wayne Rooney resigns as Derby manager +13 Emotional Freeman given ovation, ring in return to Atlanta Most Popular Articles ArticlesGreenwood authorities investigating Sunday morning homicideGCSO: Escaped inmate turns self inTraffic stop leads to arrest of Greenwood manDispute leads to man being shot at Burger KingGreenwood man faces attempted murder chargeGreenwood man charged with attempted murderGreenwood PD asking for public's help in Sunday homicideGreenwood man faces attempted murder charge in weekend shootingChanging of the guard: Malik Goodman takes over Ninety Six softballAppellate court upholds Greenwood man's murder conviction State News SC Republicans are set to further restrict abortion post Roe GOP unity? Some aim for reconciliation after tough primaries SC Democrat seeks age limit for 'geriatric' politicians Shots for tots: COVID vaccinations start for little US kids Army: Disinterred remains do not match Native American boy