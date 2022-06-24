The Uptown Safe Alliance will unveil a new Personal Identity Resource Center (PIRC) from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Monday at the Greenwood Country Library, 600 S. Main St.

PIRC will focus on connecting the community to spiritual, mental, legal, medical and financial resources available in the community in support of their personal identity journey.

A panel will answer questions and singer Keith Jameson will perform.

PIRC has been established in partnership with Leadership Greenwood, Greenwood S.C. Chamber of Commerce and the county library.