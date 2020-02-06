Here’s a look at who’s performing this week in and around Greenwood:

Today

Waterloo 2, The Mill House, 6 p.m.

Bradley Sanders, Flynn’s on Maxwell, 6 p.m.

Tradd Makar, TW Boons, 8 p.m.

Friday

L.C. Branch, Montague’s, 7 p.m.

Sons of Mystro, GCT, 7:30 p.m.

Marvin King Revue, Howard’s on Main, 8 p.m.

Matt Buckland, TW Boons, 9 p.m.

Bad Weather States, Bar Figaro in Newberry, 9 p.m.

Magic Band, Sports Break, 9 p.m.

Provided by Austin Landers, a Greenwood musician and host of the afternoon show on Sunny 103.5. Follow him on Facebook for last-minute updates.