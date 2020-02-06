Here’s a look at who’s performing this week in and around Greenwood:
Today
Waterloo 2, The Mill House, 6 p.m.
Bradley Sanders, Flynn’s on Maxwell, 6 p.m.
Tradd Makar, TW Boons, 8 p.m.
Friday
L.C. Branch, Montague’s, 7 p.m.
Sons of Mystro, GCT, 7:30 p.m.
Marvin King Revue, Howard’s on Main, 8 p.m.
Matt Buckland, TW Boons, 9 p.m.
Bad Weather States, Bar Figaro in Newberry, 9 p.m.
Magic Band, Sports Break, 9 p.m.
Provided by Austin Landers, a Greenwood musician and host of the afternoon show on Sunny 103.5. Follow him on Facebook for last-minute updates.