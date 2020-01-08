Here’s a look at who’s performing this week in and around Greenwood:
Today
L.C. Branch, The Mill House, 6 p.m.
Waterloo 2, Howard’s on Main, 6:30 p.m.
Matt Buckland, TW Boons, 8:30 p.m.
Friday
Wayne Capps, Flynn’s on Maxwell, 6 p.m.
Sail On, The Beach Boys Tribute, Greenwood Community Theatre, 7:30 p.m.
A Dog Named Squid, Howard’s on Main, 8:30 p.m.
Krawfish with Jake and Andrew from The Jake Bartley Band, Pass the Hat for Matt Superjam, TW Boons, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday
Chill Will and the Flamingos, TW Boons, 8:30 p.m.
Homegrown Vol. 2 Songwriter’s Showcase, Abbeville Opera House, 8 p.m.
Provided by Austin Landers, a Greenwood musician and host of the afternoon show on Sunny 103.5. Follow him on Facebook for last-minute updates.