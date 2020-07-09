Here’s a look at who’s performing this week in and around Greenwood:
Today
Chris Hardy, The Mill House, 6 p.m.
Justin Corley, TW Boons, 8 p.m.
Friday
Ed Hudgens, Howard’s on Main, 8 p.m.
Sunday
Howl in the Valley, The Square on Air Sunday livestream from Abbeville, 6 p.m. Live music and a talk show format. Find it on The Square On Air’s Facebook page or Google. Episodes later uploaded to The Square on Air’s YouTube channel. The show is also broadcast on WCTel‘s channel 20 Tuesdays at 9 p.m. and Wednesdays at 12:30 p.m.
Provided by Austin Landers, a Greenwood musician and host of the afternoon show on Sunny 103.5. Follow him on Facebook for last-minute updates. Most bands open about 9 p.m. At Inn on the Square, Montague’s and The Mill House, bands often crank up as early as 6 p.m.