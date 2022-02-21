Peden to speak at historical society meeting From staff reports Feb 21, 2022 39 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Ninety Six Historical Society will host Anne Peden, a historian and author of “Highway 25 in the Carolinas,” at 3 p.m. Sunday at the 96 Visitors Center, 97 Main St., Ninety Six.Her presentation will include discussions on her book and a picture show presentation. Books will be available for purchase. The program is free and refreshments will be served. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 2021-2022 District Calendars 2021-2022 District Calendars/Parent Guides are here! Lakelands Connector I Am Lander 150: Library colleagues explore history for book, ‘Lander University’ Feb 16, 2022 Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont Celebrates 40th Anniversary Feb 15, 2022 Bruce speaks at Democratic meeting Feb 15, 2022 Lander program to discuss Black soldiers in the Civil War Feb 9, 2022 Latest News +12 Biden-Putin meeting discussed as Ukraine war fears loom +2 Tom Poland: Read the fine print +2 Pets of the Week Aunty Pam: Writer loves congregation, hates congregant +3 Greenwood County Remembrance Project takes meaningful trip to Alabama Most Popular Articles ArticlesRemains found in Greenwood CountyLawsuit says Greenwood County jail staff negligent in inmate's deathReport: Police seek shooters after 1 man hit outside McAlister'sGreenwood pair face burglary chargesNonprofit: Chicken noodle soup sickened 25Two Greenwood women face assault chargesReport: Robbery case lands 2 adults, 2 juveniles in custodyGreenwood man faces criminal sexual conduct chargeAbbeville County Council votes 5-2 to accept John C. Calhoun statueGreenwood man dies following chase, police shooting in east Alabama State News Caravan treks from Myrtle Beach to NC just to grocery shop Public lighthouse on S Carolina island closed for repairs Photographer tells story of struggle for equality in SC Confederate marker fight may send SC and Charleston to court For high court nominees 'When's your birthday?' matters 2021 Readers' Choice Awards & the winners are! See our Special Readers Choice section here