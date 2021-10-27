Jimmy Peden, chamber board member and Connect Lake Greenwood committee chair, has been named as co-chairperson of the Greenwood Together Small Business & Retail Council, focusing on small business growth and retail recruitment countywide.
“I am pleased to announce Jimmy Peden as the co-chair to work alongside Steve Riley on our Small Business Retail Workforce and Retail Community Development Initiatives,” Jim Medford, chairperson of the Greenwood Together Workforce, said in a news release. “Jimmy brings a lot of experience and success to our retail communities’ development. He has already been actively involved in recruitment of new retailers to our area. His primary focus will be along Lake Greenwood and town of Ninety Six.”
“Retail is economic development and is an important component to our community’s comprehensive economic development strategy,” Barbara Ann Heegan, president and CEO of the Greenwood SC Chamber of Commerce, said in the release.