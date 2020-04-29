The Greenwood SC Chamber of Commerce is hosting a webinar at 11 a.m. Friday featuring two mental health professionals who will share how to find inner peace during this international pandemic.
This webinar aims to help attendees identify the differences between stress and stressors, better understand ways to gauge and improve their personal mental health, be able to list and implement quick strategies to effectively manage stressors, and decrease the risk of negative consequences.
Presenters include Teresa Roy of Cornerstone and Krissi Raines of Westview Behavioral Health. Roy is the director of community outreach and the employee assistance program with Cornerstone and previously was a clinical counselor. Krissi Raines is dually certified as an instructor through the National Council of Behavioral Health in Youth and Adult Mental Health First Aid and is passionate about speaking on grief, loss, mental health and addiction.
Registration is available on the Greenwood SC Chamber’s website, GreenwoodSCchamber.org. Pre-registrations are required to attend.
For questions or information, contact Janet Balsiger, Membership Engagement Specialist, at Janet@GreenwoodSCchamber.org or 864-889-9311.