Blockbusters. Chart-toppers. Favorites from the big screen and the big stage.
“Hamilton,” “Wicked” and “Dear Evan Hanson” will return to Greenville as part of the Peace Center’s 2020-21 Broadway Season.
Add the 2019 Tony Award winner for Best Musical (Hadestown). Best Revival (Oklahoma!) and Best Choreography (“Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations”), three productions based on Hollywood hits and the Broadway bound “1776” and it could arguably be the strongest Broadway season ever in Greenville.
The season is:
“1776,” Sept. 1-6
History is hot. “Hamilton” isn’t the only show on the Peace Center’s 2021-22 schedule that takes a look at American history. “1776” examines John Adams’ attempts to persuade his fellow members of the Continental Congress to vote in favor of American independence and sign the Declaration. Diane Paulus, who directed “Jagged Little Pill,” “Waitress” and “Pippin” directs this American Repertory Theater at Harvard University re-imagined Tony Award-winning musical prior to its Broadway engagement.
“Wicked,” Oct. 28-Nov. 15
“Wicked” is Greenville’s most popular musical and it returns for a three-week run. The prequel to “The Wizard of Oz,” “Wicked” tells the story of how the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda the Good Witch came to be. It has played in Greenville twice before, in 2010 and 2015.
Hadestown,” Nov. 24-29
“Hadestown” was the most talked about show in the 2019 Broadway season. It captured eight 2019 Tony Awards and the 2020 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album. “Hadestown” intertwines two mythic tales – Orpheus and Eurydice and King Hades and his wife Persephone — pitting industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love.
“Oklahoma!,” Jan. 12-17
The Tony Award winner for Best Revival of a Musical, “Oklahoma!” tells this 1943 classic in a new way, stripping it down to reveal the darker psychological truths at its core. “Oklahoma!” tells the story of a community circling its wagons against an outsider, and the frontier life that shaped America.
“Hamilton,” Feb. 23-March 14
The history filled hip-hop musical “Hamilton” returns to the Peace Center for a three-week run. This is no surprise as the Peace Center announced last year it was coming back. When “Hamilton” played Greenville in 2018, fans lined up for hours in person and virtually for a shot at tickets for a two-week run. Now, Upstate residents get to take another shot.
“Pretty Woman: The Musical,” March 23-28
America’s favorite call girl is coming to Greenville. “Pretty Woman” is based on the hit film released in 1990. It’s a hit musical, too, and features direction and choreography by two-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell, who was involved in “Kinky Boots” and “Legally Blonde.” Bryan Adams, the Canadian soft-rocker, co-wrote the score.
“Mean Girls,” April 27-May 2
This production’s creative team includes Tina Fey, who wrote the screenplay for the 2004 movie. It tells the story of Cady Heron, a nice girl who was homeschooled in Africa who enters a public high school for the first time. Naïve Cady falls prey to a trio of frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina’s reign, she learns the hard way that you can’t cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.
“Tootsie,” June 1-6
“Tootsie” is based on the 1982 comedy that starred Dustin Hoffman and Jessica Lange with one key difference – instead of the character Michael Dorsey trying out for a role in a soap opera, he’s auditioning for a musical.
“Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times
of The Temptations,” June 29-July 4
This hit-filled musical follows The Temptations journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Nominated for 12 Tony Awards, “Ain’t Too Proud” features many of the group’s chart-toppers, including “My Girl,” “Just My Imagination,” “Get Ready,” and “Papa Was a Rolling Stone.”
“Dear Evan Hansen,” Aug. 17-22
“Dear Evan Hansen” won six 2017 Tony Awards including Best Musical and the 2018 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album. It tells the story of a letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told and a life he never dreamed he could have.
Ten-show season ticket packages are on sale now for renewing and new subscribers. New season ticket orders will be processed in the order they are received. Season ticket holders may opt out of “Wicked,” “Hamilton,” and “Dear Evan Hansen” by calling the box office to complete their order.
Group and individual show tickets will go on sale at later dates to be announced. Season tickets can be purchased by calling 864-467-3000 or 800-888-7768, or online at peacecenter.org.