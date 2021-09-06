The public is invited to the Old Edgefield District Genealogical Society (OEDGS) meeting at 3 p.m. Sunday in the Edgefield United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 309 Norris St., Edgefield.
The guest speaker will be Tom Poland, author of more than 12 books and 1,200 magazine features and columns.
A Southern writer, his work has appeared in magazines throughout the South.
Poland grew up in Lincoln County, Georgia. People first came to know his work in South Carolina Wildlife magazine, where he wrote features and served as managing editor.
He will speak on “Growing Up Southern,” featuring aspects of South Carolina’s culture and history along the back roads, its remnants from previous times, ruins, vanishing customs, unique Southern characters and life in rural outposts and small towns.
Refreshments will be served.