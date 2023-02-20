NSHS to host SC Dirt Diggers From staff reports Feb 20, 2023 11 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Ninety Six Historical Society will host the SC Dirt Diggers at 3 p.m. Feb. 26 at the 96 Visitors Center, 97 Main St., Ninety Six.The SC Dirt Diggers will teach how to use metal detectors, pinpoints, headphones and more. You might bring your own or just learn new techniques. Kids are welcome.The SC Dirt Diggers will teach what not to do while detecting on private land or state-owned property. The presentation is free and is handicapped accessible.Restrooms available. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Construction Industry Geology Computer Science Internet Most read stories Medical records dumped off dirt road in Hodges Greenwood man faces charges in connection to stolen car Couple's journey with loss, faith Greenwood woman facing charges after stealing copper FBI arrest third Greenwood resident in drug, money laundering case Submit your news tip Share your news tips and story ideas with us. Submit tip Bauman presents Stukes lecture at Erskine College Greenwood Performing Arts receives grant Writer and translator Aruni Kashyap visits Lander University