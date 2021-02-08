Nominations for The Greenwood County Hall of Fame have opened.
It is the highest award that the Greenwood SC Chamber of Commerce can bestow on a citizen of Greenwood County.
The Hall of Fame is intended to honor people who made extraordinary contributions to the economic well-being and quality of life in Greenwood County, led exemplary lives both socially and spiritually, and through their careers, have brought recognition and honor to their community.
The nominating deadline is Feb. 26. The recipient will be inducted into the Hall of Fame at the Greenwood SC Chamber’s Annual Meeting and Gala that is scheduled for March 25 at the Arts Center. The event will begin with a cocktail reception at 5:30 p.m. The theme for the annual meeting will be “Celebrating our Diversity in Greenwood.”
To request a nomination form, visit the Chamber website, call 864-889-9312 or email baheegan@GreenwoodSCchamber.org for inquiries.