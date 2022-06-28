Ninety Six Town office closure From staff reports Jun 28, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ninety Six Town offices will be closed Monday in observance of Independence Day and will reopen at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 2021-2022 District Calendars 2021-2022 District Calendars/Parent Guides are here! Lakelands Connector Greenwood High School senior gets head start on college Jun 21, 2022 Monies raised for Folds of Honor Jun 21, 2022 PTC campus director ‘couldn’t ask for a better team’ Jun 21, 2022 Classmates celebrate 50th high school reunion Jun 16, 2022 Latest News Christian Bale is open to Batman return if Christopher Nolan gives him the call +11 G-7 leaders wrap up summit meant to bolster Ukraine support +14 46 migrants found dead in abandoned trailer in San Antonio Vatican runner to compete in half marathon at Med Games +2 Jan. 6 panel to hold surprise hearing, present new evidence Most Popular Articles ArticlesDriver dies in head-on wreck in AbbevilleTraffic stop leads to arrest of Greenwood manDispute leads to man being shot at Burger KingGreenwood man faces attempted murder chargeGreenwood man charged with attempted murderAppellate court upholds Greenwood man's murder convictionGreenwood PD asking for public's help in Sunday homicideReport: Driver failed to yield in wreck that killed bikerAuthorities searching for two missing girls in AbbevilleMotorcyclist dies in Greenville hospital State News South Carolina runoffs have showdown in GOP education race ‘Tiger King’ star Doc Antle set to be released on bond Court allows SC to enforce more restrictive abortion law SC lawmakers to consider $53M in vetoed local projects SC runoffs: GOP education race; Democratic US Senate nod