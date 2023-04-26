Ninety Six to host townwide yard sale From staff reports Apr 26, 2023 57 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ninety Six Mill Village Neighborhood Association will host the free 2023 Spring Ninety Six Townwide Yard Sale from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 6 on the Square. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Trade Sports Most read stories Attack at Northside Middle School sends student to hospital Greenwood PD faces lawsuit over traffic stop Greenwood police: Child airlifted after crash Greenwood restaurateur accuses officer of excessive force Family: Human remains thought to be 26-year-old who disappeared in 2015 Submit your news tip Share your news tips and story ideas with us. Submit tip Latino Student Summit promotes education, career opportunities Outstanding educators from Piedmont Technical College honored Lander’s third annual Art Walk celebrates students’ creativity, passion