All breakfast menus come with juice and fruit.

All lunch menus come with milk.

Ninety Six Primary School

MONDAY: Breakfast — Breakfast pizza

Lunch — Corn dog, cheesy broccoli, baked beans OR cheese quesadilla, broccoli, baked beans

TUESDAY: Breakfast — French toast sticks

Lunch — Pepperoni pizza, tossed salad, lima beans OR yogurt, graham crackers, tossed salad, lima beans

WEDNESDAY: Breakfast — Dutch waffle

Lunch — Cheeseburger, curly fries OR chicken strip wrap, curly fries

THURSDAY: Breakfast — Yogurt, graham crackers

Lunch — Soft shell taco, corn OR chicken salad croissant, corn

FRIDAY: Breakfast — Cereal, cheese stick

Lunch – Chicken sandwich, curly fries OR ham chef salad

Ninety Six Elementary School

MONDAY: Breakfast — Breakfast pizza

Lunch — Corn dog, cheesy broccoli, baked beans OR cheese quesadilla, broccoli, baked beans

TUESDAY: Breakfast — French toast sticks

Lunch — Pepperoni pizza, tossed salad, lima beans OR yogurt, string cheese, graham crackers, tossed salad, lima beans

WEDNESDAY: Breakfast — Dutch waffle

Lunch — Cheeseburger, curly fries OR chicken strip wrap, curly fries

THURSDAY: Breakfast — Yogurt, graham crackers

Lunch — Soft shell taco, corn OR chicken salad croissant, corn

FRIDAY: Breakfast — Cereal, toast and jelly

Lunch – Chicken sandwich, curly fries OR ham chef salad

Ninety Six Middle and High schools

MONDAY: Breakfast — Breakfast pizza, cereal bar

Lunch — Corn dog, no Smart Mouth pizza, cheesy broccoli, baked beans OR cheese quesadilla, broccoli, baked beans

TUESDAY: Breakfast — French toast sticks, cereal, toast

Lunch — Pepperoni pizza, no Smart Mouth pizza, tossed salad, lima beans OR yogurt, string cheese, graham crackers, tossed salad, lima beans

WEDNESDAY: Breakfast — Dutch waffle, muffin, cereal, toast

Lunch — Cheeseburger, no Smart Mouth pizza, curly fries OR chicken strip wrap, curly fries

THURSDAY: Breakfast — Cereal, grits, sausage, cheese stick

Lunch — Soft shell taco, Smart Mouth cheese pizza, corn OR chicken salad croissant, corn

FRIDAY: Breakfast — Cereal, toast and jelly, yogurt, cheese stick, Pop Tart

Lunch – Chicken sandwich, no Smart Mouth pizza, curly fries OR ham chef salad