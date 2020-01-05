All breakfast menus come with juice and fruit.
All lunch menus come with milk.
Ninety Six Primary School
MONDAY: Breakfast — Breakfast pizza
Lunch — Corn dog, cheesy broccoli, baked beans OR cheese quesadilla, broccoli, baked beans
TUESDAY: Breakfast — French toast sticks
Lunch — Pepperoni pizza, tossed salad, lima beans OR yogurt, graham crackers, tossed salad, lima beans
WEDNESDAY: Breakfast — Dutch waffle
Lunch — Cheeseburger, curly fries OR chicken strip wrap, curly fries
THURSDAY: Breakfast — Yogurt, graham crackers
Lunch — Soft shell taco, corn OR chicken salad croissant, corn
FRIDAY: Breakfast — Cereal, cheese stick
Lunch – Chicken sandwich, curly fries OR ham chef salad
Ninety Six Elementary School
MONDAY: Breakfast — Breakfast pizza
Lunch — Corn dog, cheesy broccoli, baked beans OR cheese quesadilla, broccoli, baked beans
TUESDAY: Breakfast — French toast sticks
Lunch — Pepperoni pizza, tossed salad, lima beans OR yogurt, string cheese, graham crackers, tossed salad, lima beans
WEDNESDAY: Breakfast — Dutch waffle
Lunch — Cheeseburger, curly fries OR chicken strip wrap, curly fries
THURSDAY: Breakfast — Yogurt, graham crackers
Lunch — Soft shell taco, corn OR chicken salad croissant, corn
FRIDAY: Breakfast — Cereal, toast and jelly
Lunch – Chicken sandwich, curly fries OR ham chef salad
Ninety Six Middle and High schools
MONDAY: Breakfast — Breakfast pizza, cereal bar
Lunch — Corn dog, no Smart Mouth pizza, cheesy broccoli, baked beans OR cheese quesadilla, broccoli, baked beans
TUESDAY: Breakfast — French toast sticks, cereal, toast
Lunch — Pepperoni pizza, no Smart Mouth pizza, tossed salad, lima beans OR yogurt, string cheese, graham crackers, tossed salad, lima beans
WEDNESDAY: Breakfast — Dutch waffle, muffin, cereal, toast
Lunch — Cheeseburger, no Smart Mouth pizza, curly fries OR chicken strip wrap, curly fries
THURSDAY: Breakfast — Cereal, grits, sausage, cheese stick
Lunch — Soft shell taco, Smart Mouth cheese pizza, corn OR chicken salad croissant, corn
FRIDAY: Breakfast — Cereal, toast and jelly, yogurt, cheese stick, Pop Tart
Lunch – Chicken sandwich, no Smart Mouth pizza, curly fries OR ham chef salad