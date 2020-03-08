All breakfast menus come with juice and fruit.
All lunch menus come with milk.
Ninety Six Primary School
MONDAY: Breakfast — Mini waffles
Lunch — Chicken sandwich, french fries OR ham chef salad, french fries
TUESDAY: Breakfast — Cereal, cheese sticks
Lunch —Pepperoni pizza, tossed salad, lima beans OR yogurt, cheese sticks, graham crackers
WEDNESDAY: Breakfast — Breakfast pizza
Lunch — Cheeseburger, french fries OR chicken fajita wrap
THURSDAY: Breakfast — Dutch waffle
Lunch — Soft shell taco, pinto beans OR cheese quesadilla, pintos
FRIDAY: Breakfast — Sausage biscuit
Lunch – Barbecue on bun, cheesy broccoli, french fries OR turkey chef salad
Ninety Six Elementary School
MONDAY: Breakfast — Mini waffles
Lunch — Chicken sandwich, curly fries OR ham chef salad
TUESDAY: Breakfast — Cereal, string cheese
Lunch —Pepperoni pizza, tossed salad, lima beans OR yogurt, string cheese, graham crackers
WEDNESDAY: Breakfast — Breakfast pizza
Lunch — Cheeseburger, curly fries OR chicken fajita wrap
THURSDAY: Breakfast — Dutch waffle
Lunch — Soft shell taco, pinto beans OR cheese quesadilla, pintos
FRIDAY: Breakfast — Sausage biscuit
Lunch – Barbecue on bun, cheesy broccoli, french fries OR turkey chef salad
Ninety Six Middle and High schools
MONDAY: Breakfast — Mini waffles, cereal or cheese stick
Lunch — Chicken sandwich, no Smart mouth pizza, curly fries OR ham chef salad, french fries
TUESDAY: Breakfast — Cereal, toast or chicken biscuit
Lunch —Pepperoni pizza, no Smart mouth pizza, tossed salad, lima beans, slushy OR yogurt, cheese sticks, graham crackers
WEDNESDAY: Breakfast — Breakfast pizza or cereal
Lunch — Cheeseburger, no Smart mouth pizza, curly fries OR chicken strip wrap, french fries
THURSDAY: Breakfast — Dutch waffle or cereal
Lunch — Soft shell taco, Smart mouth pepperoni pizza, pinto beans OR cheese quesadilla, pintos
FRIDAY: Breakfast — Sausage biscuit or cereal
Lunch – Barbecue on bun, no Smart mouth pizza, cheesy broccoli, french fries OR turkey chef salad