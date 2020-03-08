All breakfast menus come with juice and fruit.

All lunch menus come with milk.

Ninety Six Primary School

MONDAY: Breakfast — Mini waffles

Lunch — Chicken sandwich, french fries OR ham chef salad, french fries

TUESDAY: Breakfast — Cereal, cheese sticks

Lunch —Pepperoni pizza, tossed salad, lima beans OR yogurt, cheese sticks, graham crackers

WEDNESDAY: Breakfast — Breakfast pizza

Lunch — Cheeseburger, french fries OR chicken fajita wrap

THURSDAY: Breakfast — Dutch waffle

Lunch — Soft shell taco, pinto beans OR cheese quesadilla, pintos

FRIDAY: Breakfast — Sausage biscuit

Lunch – Barbecue on bun, cheesy broccoli, french fries OR turkey chef salad

Ninety Six Elementary School

MONDAY: Breakfast — Mini waffles

Lunch — Chicken sandwich, curly fries OR ham chef salad

TUESDAY: Breakfast — Cereal, string cheese

Lunch —Pepperoni pizza, tossed salad, lima beans OR yogurt, string cheese, graham crackers

WEDNESDAY: Breakfast — Breakfast pizza

Lunch — Cheeseburger, curly fries OR chicken fajita wrap

THURSDAY: Breakfast — Dutch waffle

Lunch — Soft shell taco, pinto beans OR cheese quesadilla, pintos

FRIDAY: Breakfast — Sausage biscuit

Lunch – Barbecue on bun, cheesy broccoli, french fries OR turkey chef salad

Ninety Six Middle and High schools

MONDAY: Breakfast — Mini waffles, cereal or cheese stick

Lunch — Chicken sandwich, no Smart mouth pizza, curly fries OR ham chef salad, french fries

TUESDAY: Breakfast — Cereal, toast or chicken biscuit

Lunch —Pepperoni pizza, no Smart mouth pizza, tossed salad, lima beans, slushy OR yogurt, cheese sticks, graham crackers

WEDNESDAY: Breakfast — Breakfast pizza or cereal

Lunch — Cheeseburger, no Smart mouth pizza, curly fries OR chicken strip wrap, french fries

THURSDAY: Breakfast — Dutch waffle or cereal

Lunch — Soft shell taco, Smart mouth pepperoni pizza, pinto beans OR cheese quesadilla, pintos

FRIDAY: Breakfast — Sausage biscuit or cereal

Lunch – Barbecue on bun, no Smart mouth pizza, cheesy broccoli, french fries OR turkey chef salad