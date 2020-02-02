All breakfast menus come

with juice and fruit.

All lunch menus come with milk.

Ninety Six Primary

MONDAY: Breakfast — Grits and sausage with cheese

Lunch — Pepperoni pizza, tossed salad, lima beans OR corn dog, lima beans, tossed salad

TUESDAY: Breakfast — Dutch waffle

Lunch — Chicken nuggets, macaroni and cheese, green beans, glazed carrots OR ham chef salad, green beans

WEDNESDAY: Breakfast — Sausage biscuit

Lunch — Country fried steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, cheesy broccoli, black eye peas OR yogurt, cheese stick, carrots, black eye peas, graham crackers

THURSDAY: Breakfast — French toast sticks

Lunch — Meatball sub, coleslaw, french fries OR turkey chef salad

FRIDAY: Breakfast — Mini pancakes

Lunch – Chicken strips, pinto beans, fried okra OR cheesy chef salad, pinto beans

Ninety Six Elementary

MONDAY: Breakfast — Grits and sausage with cheese

Lunch — Pepperoni pizza, tossed salad, lima beans OR corn dog, lima beans, tossed salad

TUESDAY: Breakfast — Dutch waffle

Lunch — Chicken nuggets, macaroni and cheese, green beans, glazed carrots OR ham chef salad, green beans

WEDNESDAY: Breakfast — Sausage biscuit

Lunch — Country fried steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, cheesy broccoli, black eye peas OR yogurt, cheese stick, carrots, black eye peas, graham crackers

THURSDAY: Breakfast — French toast sticks

Lunch — Meatball sub, coleslaw, french fries OR turkey chef salad

FRIDAY: Breakfast — Mini pancakes

Lunch – Chicken strips, pinto beans, fried okra OR cheesy chef salad, pinto beans

Ninety Six Middle and High

MONDAY: Breakfast — Grits and sausage with cheese or cereal or apple strudel

Lunch — Pepperoni pizza, no Smart mouth pizza, tossed salad, lima beans OR corn dog, lima beans, tossed salad

TUESDAY: Breakfast — Dutch waffle or cereal or yogurt

Lunch — Chicken nuggets, Smart mouth pepperoni pizza, macaroni and cheese, green beans, glazed carrots OR ham chef salad, green beans

WEDNESDAY: Breakfast — Sausage biscuit or cereal or cheese stick

Lunch — Country fried steak, Smart mouth cheese pizza, mashed potatoes with gravy, cheesy broccoli, black eye peas OR yogurt, cheese stick, carrots, black eye peas, graham crackers

THURSDAY: Breakfast — French toast sticks or cereal or Cocoa Puff bar

Lunch — Meatball sub, no Smart mouth pizza, coleslaw, french fries OR turkey chef salad

FRIDAY: Breakfast — Mini pancakes or cereal or chicken biscuit

Lunch – Chicken strips, no Smart mouth pizza, pinto beans, fried okra OR cheesy chef salad, pinto beans